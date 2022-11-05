Pedestrian killed, others injured in central Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at South Maryland Parkway and East Flamingo Road, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department.

A pedestrian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in central Las Vegas Friday evening.



Lt. Justin Byers said traffic officers responded to the scene. An undisclosed number of subjects were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and one pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene, he said.

Initially, Metro tweeted that two pedestrians had died.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Eastbound Flamingo is shut down in both directions from Maryland Parkway to University Center. There are no road closures on Maryland Parkway; however motorists cannot turn west onto E. Flamingo and traffic is backed up. These closures will remain in place for the next several hours.

No further information was available.

