Pedestrian struck by 3 vehicles in northwest Las Vegas dies

Three vehicles fatally struck a male pedestrian in a chain-reaction crash Tuesday night in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

About 7:10 p.m., the pedestrian, whose age was not immediately known, was crossing North Rancho Drive, south of North Decatur Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk. At the same time, according to police, a Ford Escape, U-Haul truck and Chrysler 300 were driving north on Rancho. The Ford was in front of the other two vehicles.

The chain-reaction of crashes began after the Ford, driven by a 33-year-old man, attempted to change lanes into the left-most lane, police said. As he looked left to make sure it was clear to pass, the front of the Ford struck the pedestrian. The truck then swerved right, striking the pedestrian a second time and causing the Chrysler’s 24-year-old driver to slam on his brakes in a failed effort “to miss the pedestrian,” police said.

Las Vegas Fire Department first responders were called to treat the pedestrian, but he died at the scene. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Ford and Chrysler drivers cooperated with the Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation and were not suspected of impairment, but the U-Haul driver fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the truck driver’s whereabouts can call Metro’s fatal detail unit at 702-828-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

