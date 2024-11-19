57°F
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck in downtown Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2024 - 1:29 pm
 

Police are investigating a crash between a pedestrian and semi-truck Tuesday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas.

The crash occurred just after 12:45 p.m. near West Bonanza Road and North City Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The pedestrian has critical injuries and has been transported to University Medical Center. The public has been asked to avoid the area due to road closures.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

