Pedestrian struck, injured after crash near Las Vegas airport

A pedestrian suffered what were described as critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near Harry Reid International Airport.

The crash occurred just after 4:35 a.m. in the area of Sunset Road and Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Dean.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and Metro fatal detectives are investigating. The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

