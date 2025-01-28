35°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Pedestrian struck, injured after crash near Las Vegas airport

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
People react as they take off from the Slotzilla Zipline on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vega ...
These 10 Nevada outdoor thrills are one of a kind
McCaw Elementary School students check out a robot at the Sphere on their way to seeing "Postca ...
School’s out, Sphere’s in: Students get field trip thanks to art contest winner
Tom Jones performs for a sold-out crowd at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. ...
‘Sexbomb’ at 84: Legendary showman returning to Las Vegas
A group of golfers tee off at the Arroyo course's hole no. 8 at Red Rock Country Club in 2005. ...
Summerlin country club sees car theft, attempted break-ins
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2025 - 6:56 am
 

A pedestrian suffered what were described as critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near Harry Reid International Airport.

The crash occurred just after 4:35 a.m. in the area of Sunset Road and Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Dean.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and Metro fatal detectives are investigating. The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES