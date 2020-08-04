Pedestrian struck, killed in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian died and another was injured after they were struck by a vehicle Monday night in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian died and another was injured after they were struck by a vehicle Monday night in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said two pedestrians were hit near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue around 7 p.m. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, Gordon said.

The driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Gordon said.

Both roads were closed in both directions for about 100 yards from the intersection at 9 p.m., he said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.