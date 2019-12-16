Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas

A pedestrian is dead after being stuck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A silver sedan hit the pedestrian at Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue and continued south on Boulder to the East Russell Road intersection and struck a light pole just after 3:30 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The driver ran from the scene, and officers apprehended him south of that intersection, Boxler said. Impairment is suspected.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and died there.

Southbound Boulder Highway is closed from Tropicana Avenue to East Russell Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

