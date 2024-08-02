Pedestrian struck last week in east Las Vegas Valley dies
The death marks the 89th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2024.
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle last week in the east Las Vegas Valley has died.
Steven Brito, 45, died Friday morning at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
The crash occurred just before 3:20 a.m. July 25 on South Nellis Boulevard north of Boulder Highway. A 2007Hummer H3 was northbound on Nellis behind another vehicle when it swerved to avoid a pedestrian standing on the road, police said. The Hummer was unable to maneuver in time and hit the victim.
The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.
