Pedestrian walking in crosswalk dies after crash

A pedestrian struck by a car five months ago in southwest Las Vegas has died, police announced Tuesday.

A pedestrian struck by a car five months ago in southwest Las Vegas has died, police announced Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Getty Images)

A pedestrian struck by a car five months ago in southwest Las Vegas has died, police announced Tuesday.

The 76-year-old man, who police identified as Xun-Cheng Huang, was struck by a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder on Nov. 23 near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Shelbourne Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro said Huang was walking in a crosswalk when he was hit. He was hospitalized at University Medical Center after the crash, and police said he died on April 22.

The 40-year-old woman driving the SUV stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

“The pedestrian’s death will not be counted as a fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction due to the death occurring past the state’s thirty-day reportable limit,” Metro wrote in the statement.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified Huang, or ruled on his cause and manner of death as of Tuesday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.