A person was killed Tuesday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

‘Devil’s in the details’: Lombardo waits for details on Trump’s deportation plans

Governors weigh in: Can Western states use vast public lands more efficiently?

Where to go bowling in the Las Vegas Valley

Animal abusers should face stiffer penalties, Las Vegas’ DA says

A person was killed Tuesday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash was reported just after 11:05 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at Russell Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.