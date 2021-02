Take a look through the eyes of Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers at the week that was from Feb. 15-Feb. 21.

Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue lowers a climber to an extraction point after he fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A climber is lifted to safety by Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue after he fell and seriously injured his leg at Pine Creek Canyon on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A craps table is busy with gamblers and croupier as casino floors have moved up to 35% occupancy now at The Strat on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Corvas Brinkerhoff, executive creative director of Meow Wolf Las Vegas, explains a projected desert art installation in another dimension of the Omega Mart at Area15 on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. In the installation, 10 artists portray space with light projections of paintings to a score by Brian Eno. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Corvas Brinkerhoff, executive creative director of Meow Wolf Las Vegas, walks through the cooler that leads from the Omega Mart grocery store into another dimension at Area15 on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cans of Camel's Soup are displayed at the Omega Mart at AREA 15 on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. The flavors include "fashioned beef," "implied chicken," and "hint of husks." (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighter Enrique Lopez vaccinates David Belding, 75, of Las Vegas, during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Chuck Minker Sports Complex in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Shelley Flandermeyer places ashes in the sign of a cross on husband MattÕs forehead during an Ash Wednesday service at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brothers, from left, Marcel Aron Elzy, 13, Marlon Ray Elzy, 8, and Markez Lee Elzy, 9, at their Las Vegas home Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The brothers play in the Bolden Little League. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The family of the late Tony Hsieh is selling dozens of downtown Las Vegas properties. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas resident Danielle Kang, ranked in the top 5 on the LPGA Tour, plays the 18th hole at Shadow Creek Golf Club on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in North Las Vegas. Kang, who won the U.S. Women's Amateur twice and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, was there promoting the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play Hosted by Shadow CreekCreek. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Jeanne Llera mother of Jorge Gomez, a Black Lives Matter protester who was shot and killed by Las Vegas police in June, left, gets a hug from Alma Chavez during a news conference in front of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bishop Gormanճ D.J. Herman (25) leads stretching during practice on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gormanճ Charlotin Charles (11) works through defensive drills during practice on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche line up on the outdoor rink for the national anthem to be played before an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

