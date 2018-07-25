Police chase in Las Vegas leaves motorist seriously injured

A woman was seriously injured Tuesday in the central valley when a police SUV slammed into her vehicle during a pursuit of a carjacking suspect, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The carjacking was first reported by the vehicle’s owner about 3:45 p.m. on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue, near Joe W. Brown Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. An officer spotted the vehicle after hearing a description on the radio, Meltzer said.

The stolen vehicle sped by other drivers before rear-ending another vehicle at Twain and Swenson while the Metro officer tried to catch up, police said. The officer crashed into a civilian vehicle at some point during the incident.

That officer and an occupant of that vehicle, 46-year-old Delilah Coleman, were hospitalized, Meltzer said. The unidentified 34-year-old officer had minor injuries. No information on Coleman’s condition was immediately available

The driver of the stolen vehicle tried running from the scene but was taken into custody by police, she said.

Two other people in Coleman’s Toyota Corolla were not injured.

The crashes caused police to close Swenson between Sierra Vista Drive and Twain Avenue, according to a Metro social media post.

