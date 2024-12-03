50°F
Police, coroner investigate death of man a day after he hit two parked vehicles

December 2, 2024 - 10:25 pm
December 2, 2024 - 10:25 pm
 

The death of a driver a day after he struck two parked vehicles in east Las Vegas is being investigated by police detectives and the Clark County coroner’s office.

An unidentified 61-year-old man driving a 1997 Toyota Camry hit two parked and unoccupied vehicles in separate collisions about 8:50 a.m. Sunday at Liberty Avenue and Phoenix Street, near East Sahara Avenue and McLeod Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Toyota was westbound on Liberty approaching Phoenix when it drifted right from its travel lane and and hit a 2007 Dodge Ram. The Camry then reversed, traveled west on Liberty and attempted to park in the driveway of 2975 Boise Street where it hit a 1995 Chevrolet G-Series van. The Camry then reversed again and parked along the curb in front of 2898 Pacific Avenue, the report stated.

“The owners of the Dodge contacted the driver of the Toyota as he exited the vehicle,” police stated. “After providing the Dodge owners with the required information, both parties returned to their residences. As a result of the information exchange, police were not notified.”

However, on Sunday, a concerned citizen called police, requesting a welfare check at the residence of the Toyota driver. Police and emergency medical services responded and located the man deceased.

Because of the circumstances, the decedent’s circumstances surrounding his death have not been determined, police said.

Police and the Clark County coroner/medical examiner’s autopsy of the Toyota driver will be part of the investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

