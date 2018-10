Dogs had their day Sunday at the Orleans. Competitors from all over the region took part in the Las Vegas Metro K9 Trials, featuring events in agility, tactical obedience and handler protection.

The Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials returns to the Orleans Arena to benefit the Friends For Las Vegas Police K-9 group. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brady McDonald of the Utah Department of Corrections leads the K-9 Astra through an obstacle during the agility portion of the Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Brian Asay of the Utah Department of Corrections leads the K-9 Anubis through an obstacle during the agility portion of the Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Judges watch as Dustin Adams of the Utah Department of Corrections leads the K-9 Legion through various obstacles during the agility portion of the Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Jack Ortega of Ventura Police Department in California watches as the K-9 Miles walks over an obstacle during the agility portion of the Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Keith Therrien of Ventura Police Department in California leads the K-9 Yoschi through an obstacle during the agility portion of the Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Keith Therrien of Ventura Police Department in California pets the K-9 Yoschi after completing the agility portion of the Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Trevor Hrynyk of Ventura Police Department in California leads the K-9 Jag through an obstacle during the agility portion of the Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Jake Palmer of West Valley Police Department in Utah guides the K-9 Ranger through an obstacle during the agility portion of the Las Vegas Metro K-9 Trials at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman

Events on Saturday involved building search and detection of explosives and narcotics.

The event was hosted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Friends for Las Vegas Police K-9, a non-profit organization that trains police dogs and tends to retired police service dogs.