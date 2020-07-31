Police evacuate houses near fire in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were evacuating houses near the southwest side of Las Vegas where a fire was reported Thursday night.

Clark County Fire Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were responding to a fire reported at 11:13 p.m. at Edmond Street and West Pyle Avenue, near South Decatur and West Silverado Ranch boulevards, according to police Lt. Frank Humel and the PulsePoint app.

Nearly 8,500 customers were without power across the valley, with more than 7,600 of those customers reported in southwest Las Vegas, according to NV Energy power maps.

Traffic lights on Blue Diamond Road were off and nearby street lights on Decatur and Pyle appeared to be off as well early Friday morning.

Officers on scene said an electrical fire from the substation on Edmond Street led to the power outage.

