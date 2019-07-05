Police find missing 81-year-old man in downtown Las Vegas

Willie McCoy was found safe in the downtown area Friday, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Willie McCoy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Friday found an 81-year-old man who had been missing in the northwest part of the valley since Thursday afternoon.

Willie McCoy was found safe in the downtown area Friday night, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement released Friday night.

Willie McCoy had been last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday near the 6500 block of Hartwood Road, near Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road, Metro said in a statement Friday.

