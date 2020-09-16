86°F
Police, firefighters investigate blast at east Las Vegas residence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 8:57 am
 
Updated September 16, 2020 - 9:06 am

Las Vegas police and firefighters were on the scene of a reported explosion at a residence in east Las Vegas early Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called about 7:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a “small explosion” in a garage on the 3800 block of Coral Reef Way, near Pecos and Bonanza roads. Eastbound lanes of Bonanza were closed just east of Pecos as officers investigated.

Metro said officers found minor damage to the structure and said a Metro armor unit is investigating.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski confirmed the Fire Department was on scene but had no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

