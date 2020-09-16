Police, firefighters investigate blast at east Las Vegas residence

Police said at the scene said they were investigating an explosion on the 3600 block of Coral Reef Road but provided no further details.

Las Vegas police and firefighters were on the scene of a reported explosion at a residence on 3605 Coral Reef Way on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police and firefighters were on the scene of a reported explosion at a residence on 3605 Coral Reef Way on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police and firefighters were on the scene of a reported explosion at a residence on 3605 Coral Reef Way on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police and firefighters were on the scene of a reported explosion at a residence on the 3800 block of Coral Reef Road Las Vegas early Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police and firefighters were on the scene of a reported explosion at a residence in east Las Vegas early Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called about 7:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a “small explosion” in a garage on the 3800 block of Coral Reef Way, near Pecos and Bonanza roads. Eastbound lanes of Bonanza were closed just east of Pecos as officers investigated.

Metro said officers found minor damage to the structure and said a Metro armor unit is investigating.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski confirmed the Fire Department was on scene but had no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.