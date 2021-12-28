49°F
Police investigate east Las Vegas baby’s death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2021 - 3:53 pm
 
Las Vegas police confirmed Tuesday that they are investigating the death of a 7-month-old girl.

Amelia Gamboa, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead in her home on Dec. 11, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police declined to provide further information, citing that the case remained opened.

Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs show officers were called at 10:57 a.m. on Dec. 11 to a home in the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue, near U.S. Highway 95 and North Eastern Avenue, after a report of a dead body and found the girl.

A report from the Department of Family Services said that Amelia’s family had no prior history with Child Protective Services.

“Although the cause of the child’s death is currently unknown, there is a concern regarding a possible previous lack of follow-up care regarding the child’s underlying medical condition,” the report read.

