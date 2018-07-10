Police investigating rollover in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a rollover crash Tuesday morning in the south valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a Tuesday, July 10, 2018, rollover crash at Spencer Street and Serene avenue in the south valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was called in about 4:30 a.m. on Spencer Street near Serene Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site. Metro Lt. David Gordon said one person was injured, but those injuries were not serious or life-threatening.

At the scene, a black sedan was wedged between a tree and a fence in front of the Challenger School Silverado campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.