Police investigating rollover in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a rollover crash Tuesday morning in the south valley.
The crash was called in about 4:30 a.m. on Spencer Street near Serene Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site. Metro Lt. David Gordon said one person was injured, but those injuries were not serious or life-threatening.
At the scene, a black sedan was wedged between a tree and a fence in front of the Challenger School Silverado campus.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
