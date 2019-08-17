Police searching for man who went missing in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in finding Revel Tweedle, who was last seen Thursday morning near Koval Lane.

Revel Tweedle (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for an endangered man who was last seen Thursday morning near Koval Lane.

Revel Tweedle, 56, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the 3950 block of Koval Lane, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. He was wearing an orange jacket, a black shirt and black shorts.

“He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” the statement said.

Police are encouraging all hospitals to review their registries, and encourage anyone with information to call Metro at 702-828-3111.

