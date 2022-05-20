81°F
Police seek help finding 14-year-old boy in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2022 - 4:25 pm
 
Alexander Rojas-Esqueda (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Deparftment)
Alexander Rojas-Esqueda (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Deparftment)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Alexander Rojas-Esqueda was last seen about 11:10 a.m. Friday near the 4200 block of Pennwood Avenue near Arville Street in central Las Vegas.

He may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police said in a news release.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark blue or black hoodie, olive green pants and gray shoes. He is about 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Rojas-Esqueda and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com,

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

