Health

UNLV seeks volunteers for Type 1 diabetes study

UNLV seeking volunteers for Diabetes study
'Tranq' found in illicit drug supply in Las Vegas
Vivek Raman, an environmental health supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District, shows ...
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Clark County
This image shows a recipe for potato salad with leeks, lentils and a citrus vinaigrette. (Patri ...
Lose the fat, not the flavor, with these barbecue side dishes
An enormous body of research links better grip strength in midlife and beyond to decreased risk ...
Learn how grip training can aid your longevity
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2024 - 9:34 pm
 
Updated May 29, 2024 - 9:44 pm

If you have a loved one who has Type 1 diabetes, aka juvenile diabetes, UNLV wants to talk to you.

Physicians at UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine are looking for volunteers for a diabetes study designed to help slow the progression of the disease.

The researchers are looking for people who have not been diagnosed with diabetes but fall into one of two high-risk groups:

— Those ages 2 to 45 who have a parent, sibling or child with Type 1 diabetes.

— Those ages 2 to 20 who have an aunt, uncle, cousin, grandparent, niece or nephew with the disease.

Volunteers will get a no-cost screening to determine their risk of developing Type 1 diabetes. The screening, which will take place June 7, involves an office visit and a blood draw.

Those who are interested in participating in the study are urged to contact Kemi Otitoju at 702-671-4351 or by email at kemi.otitoju@unlv.edu.

The medical school is conducting this study in collaboration with the research division of UNLV’s Office of Clinical Trials.

Roughly 2 million American children, adolescents and adults have Type 1 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control. And despite its “juvenile” alias, even older people can develop the disease.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

An enormous body of research links better grip strength in midlife and beyond to decreased risk of overall mortality.
Learn how grip training can aid your longevity
By Doug Sheppard Fit for Life

An enormous body of research links better grip strength in midlife and beyond to decreased risk of overall mortality.

There are new Medicare Advantage plans that pay for medical expenses overseas. But be careful a ...
Which Medicare plans cover emergency care overseas?
By Toni King Toni Says

Medicare does not cover emergency medical care during foreign travel. It is an added benefit that a supplemental plan (Medigap) provides.

