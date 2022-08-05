91°F
Police seek public’s help in finding missing man, 79

By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2022 - 2:06 pm
 
John Monahan (Metropolitan Police Department)
John Monahan (Metropolitan Police Department)

The police are asking for the public’s help to locate an elderly man missing since Thursday night who might be in need of medical assistance.

John Monahan, 79, is 6 feet, 155 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, blue, and white striped shirt and black pants, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3111, its Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

