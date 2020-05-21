Police suspect drug overdose led to crash in central Las Vegas

One of the drivers was suspected of an overdose and was taken to the hospital.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responded to a two-car crash involving a possible drug overdose Wednesday in the central valley.

According to Metropolitan Police Lt. Frank Humel the crash occurred at N. Tenaya Way and Smoke Ranch Road.

One driver is suspected of suffering from an overdose and was transported to an area hospital, Humel said. The other driver remained on scene and did not show signs of being impaired. A passenger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection remains partially closed as Metro’s traffic bureau investigates.