Possible human remains found in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating after possible human remains were found Tuesday morning in a desert area in the far northeast valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were notified just after 9:45 a.m. of bones found in the area of Beesley Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North, north of Nellis Air Force Base, spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed homicide detectives were responding to the scene “to rule out criminal activity.”

“It is too early in the investigation to determine if anything is suspicious,” he added.

Further details were not available Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

