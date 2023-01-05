Post-Christmas COVID spike? Not yet.

COVID-19 cases in Clark County and statewide continue to trend downward after a Thanksgiving spike.

A convention attendee wears a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the third day of the CES tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County has yet to experience a spike in COVID-19 in the aftermath of the December holidays, with cases in both the county and state continuing to trend downward, according to new state data.

Following a post-Thanksgiving spike early last month, the 14-day average for new confirmed cases has been declining, dipping this week in the county to 186 cases from last week’s 195. Statewide, that figure decreased to 241 from 256, according to data released Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Experts have predicted that holiday gatherings and travel would cause an increase in cases this month, though not of the magnitude seen last January, when daily new cases statewide mid-month averaged as high as 7,500.

The 14-day average for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county inched up to 258 from last week’s 248. Statewide, the figure increased to 310 from 304.

“Overall, hospital capacity remains good,” with occupancy at 73 percent statewide, the Nevada Hospital Association said in a report. Intensive care unit occupancy is at 76 percent.

Emergency room visits for all causes decreased for the second week in a row. Of these visits, 14 percent were for COVID-19, a 1 percentage-point decrease from the prior week.

Flu hospitalizations continue to decrease. Hospitalizations for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remain relatively stable, the association said.

However, respiratory viruses continue to tax hospital units for children. Pediatric intensive care units remain full. Eighty-two percent of pediatric beds are occupied, compared with 90 percent the prior week, the association said.

State data shows that the 14-day average for daily COVID-19 deaths decreased to one in both the county and state from last week’s two.

