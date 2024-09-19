74°F
Power out near University Medical Center in Las Vegas

University Medical Center (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2024 - 10:05 pm
 

Nearly 1,500 NV Energy customers were without power Wednesday night, which appeared to be centered at University Medical Center.

The outage to 1,470 customers was reported about 9:04 p.m., according to the energy supplier’s outage website.

The cause of the outage was under investigation as of 10 p.m., and there was no estimated time of restoration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

