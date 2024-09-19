Power out near University Medical Center in Las Vegas

The outage to 1,470 customers was reported about 9:04 p.m., according to the energy supplier’s outage website.

Nearly 1,500 NV Energy customers were without power Wednesday night, which appeared to be centered at University Medical Center.

The cause of the outage was under investigation as of 10 p.m., and there was no estimated time of restoration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.