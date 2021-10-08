Power outage affects thousands

More than 2,000 households in the Las Vegas Valley were without power early Friday as strong winds and rainfall swept into Southern Nevada.

Crashes on the 215 Beltway at Decatur Boulevard are causing traffic delays. (RTC)

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

NV Energy said at 6 a.m., 2,062 customers were without power. The power outages were reported as a weather front moved into Las Vegas at roughly 4 a.m., bringing with it especially strong wind gusts. The highest wind speeds reported at Nellis Air Force Base ranged from 45 to 56 miles per hour around 4 a.m., said John Adair, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Gusts were as high as 46 miles per hour at McCarran International Airport.

“This was the leading edge of rain that moved up from Southern California this morning,” Adair said. “There were no thunderstorms but there is rain with strong winds aloft.”

A widespread, light steady rain caused multiple fender benders and crashes in the Las Vegas Valley. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said there were crashes on the 215 Beltway at Decatur Boulevard. There was also a crash at Interstate 15 and the beltway. Delays were reported in both cases, and motorists were urged to use caution and prepare for slow travel due to wet roads, with McCarran International Airport reporting traffic lights were out in the area of the airport.

“We are experiencing a power outage which is impacting some street lights around the airport, as well as various areas in Terminal 1 and parking areas,” the airport said. “If you are headed to the airport please allow more travel time.”

Adair said the rain is expected to move out my mid-morning. The high temperature Friday was expected to be in the range of 76 degrees. Adair said a much colder weather system will arrive in the Las Vegas Valley beginning on Monday. As the week progresses, the National Weather Service said there is a 24 percent chance of a freeze next week in the Red Rock Canyon area.

