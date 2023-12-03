Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Over 1,800 customers were without power Saturday night in two zip codes in east Las Vegas.
Over a thousand people lost power in Las Vegas Saturday night.
Two power outages left over 1,800 energy customers without power in two zip codes in east Las Vegas, according to NV Energy’s power outages map.
As of 7:36 p.m. Saturday night, over 1,300 customers lost power in the 89121 zip code and over 500 lost power in 89169, according to the power company.
NV Energy’s website said both outages were caused by a pole or wire down, but the cause for another outage in 89121 affecting 20 people still is unknown.
The power was restored in the two zip codes by Sunday morning.
Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.