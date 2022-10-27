Powerball jackpot eludes entrants, rises to $800M Saturday

The last time a similar jackpot was claimed was Jan. 5 when two tickets — one in California and another in Wisconsin — split $636.6 million.

(The Associated Press)

There were no winners in the $700 million Powerball drawing Wednesday night. The jackpot for Saturday will be an estimated $800 million.

The winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56 with a Powerball 24.

The record is $1.586 billion in 2016 in a jackpot that was split three ways.

Although 45 states sell Powerball tickets, Nevada is not one of them, so Primm, Calif., and White Hills, Ariz., tend to be places where lines form for buying the $2 tickets.

The odds of getting the winning numbers is 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

