Pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Las Vegas gets ‘slightly out of hand,’ police say

Groups protest at a "Walkout for Palestine" event at UNLV on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
Groups protest at a "Walkout for Palestine" event at UNLV on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorists navigate on U.S. Highway 95, on Friday, March 10, 2023, as seen from Russell Road
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 10:58 pm
 

A rally involving a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were protesting the war in Gaza Tuesday night in downtown Las Vegas got “slightly out of hand,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The group arrived at the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse courthouse at 333 S. Las Vegas Boulevard “to protest the destruction occurring in Rafah, which is a city in Gaza,” said police Lt. Patricia Heldt.

“It did get slightly out of hand for a bit but officers got things under control,” Heldt said.

There were no reports of arrests or injuries.

Meanwhile, the organization Nevadans for Palestinian Liberation posted a video on Instagram showing protesters yelling and confronting police Tuesday evening on Fremont Street outside Binion’s casino at North Casino Center Boulevard. It appears the video was no longer accessible shortly after it had been posted.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

