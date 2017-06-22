Rancho Drive exit from US 95 set to reopen

Heavy traffic during the first morning of the "Big Squeeze" along U.S. Highway 95 South at the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After a three-month closure, the Rancho Drive exit from northbound U.S. Highway 95 will reopen just in time for the morning commute at 6 a.m. Thursday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The exit has been closed since the start of the “Big Squeeze” in March, when both directions of U.S. 95 were narrowed to two lanes between Interstate 15 and Rancho Drive.

The move comes as traffic on northbound U.S. 95 will shift to the right side of the freeway through mid-September, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

By January, crews will split the northbound and southbound lanes by roughly 70 feet to make room for an 81-foot-tall flyover ramp for high-occupancy vehicles.

The “Big Squeeze” restrictions are part of Project Neon, a $1 billion effort to redesign and add traffic lanes along I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue by July 2019.

