38°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Red Rock Canyon climbers enjoy some post-Christmas solitude — PHOTOS

Jack Nelson of Orlando, above, works his way up the "caustic" route on a large boulder in Calic ...
Jack Nelson of Orlando, above, works his way up the "caustic" route on a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Rock climber Clark Eising of Las Vegas works his way up a route on a large boulder in Calico Ba ...
Rock climber Clark Eising of Las Vegas works his way up a route on a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Climbers and hikers take to Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow ...
Climbers and hikers take to Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Rock climber Devin Pinaroc of Nanaimo, B.C. works her way up a large boulder in Calico Basin on ...
Rock climber Devin Pinaroc of Nanaimo, B.C. works her way up a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A rock climber looks up with on a giant boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in ...
A rock climber looks up with on a giant boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jack Nelson of Orlando works his way up the "caustic" route on a large boulder in Calico Basin ...
Jack Nelson of Orlando works his way up the "caustic" route on a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Rock climber Jacob Campbell of Nanaimo, B.C. works his way up a large boulder in Calico Basin o ...
Rock climber Jacob Campbell of Nanaimo, B.C. works his way up a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A rock climber looks up with on a giant boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in ...
A rock climber looks up with on a giant boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A rock climber works down a line atop a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 202 ...
A rock climber works down a line atop a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Las Vegas and Henderson police raid the Hells Angels headquarters on East Bonanza Road on Wedne ...
Nevada court rules that Las Vegas Hells Angels can face gang prosecution
Dan Reynolds, lead singer of Imagine Dragons, performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Saturday, Nov. ...
The top 20 New Year’s concerts in Las Vegas
Another tree is carried to the prep area for a customer at Rudolph's Christmas Tress on Tuesday ...
Here’s where you can recycle Christmas trees in Las Vegas Valley
Rabbi Yossi Shuchat lights the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah at Or Bamidbar Chabad in ...
‘A time of miracles’: Las Vegas’ Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Sunny skies, calm winds, cool temperatures. Conditions couldn’t have been better for climbers at Red Rock Canyon on Thursday.

Some climbers were found enjoying the routes at Calico Basin inside the national conservation area, located about 17 miles west of the Strip.

The area is popular with climbers in the winter, including Alex Honnold of “Free Solo”fame.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES