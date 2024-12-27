Red Rock Canyon climbers enjoy some post-Christmas solitude — PHOTOS
Sunny skies, calm winds, cool temperatures. Conditions couldn’t have been better for climbers at Red Rock Canyon on Thursday.
Some climbers were found enjoying the routes at Calico Basin inside the national conservation area, located about 17 miles west of the Strip.
The area is popular with climbers in the winter, including Alex Honnold of “Free Solo”fame.