Red Rock Canyon climbers enjoy some post-Christmas solitude — PHOTOS

Sunny skies, calm winds. Conditions couldn’t have been better for climbers at Red Rock Canyon outside of Las Vegas.

A rock climber works down a line atop a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A rock climber looks up with on a giant boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rock climber Jacob Campbell of Nanaimo, B.C. works his way up a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jack Nelson of Orlando works his way up the "caustic" route on a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A rock climber looks up with on a giant boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rock climber Devin Pinaroc of Nanaimo, B.C. works her way up a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Climbers and hikers take to Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rock climber Clark Eising of Las Vegas works his way up a route on a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jack Nelson of Orlando, above, works his way up the "caustic" route on a large boulder in Calico Basin on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some climbers were found enjoying the routes at Calico Basin inside the national conservation area, located about 17 miles west of the Strip.

The area is popular with climbers in the winter, including Alex Honnold of “Free Solo”fame.