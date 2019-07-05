Red Rock Resort reschedules Fourth of July fireworks show

Red Rock Resort’s canceled Fourth of July fireworks show has been rescheduled, according to hotel officials.

Red Rock Resort’s canceled Fourth of July fireworks show has been rescheduled for Saturday night, according to hotel officials.

The show is set to begin at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officials previously said the 9-minute display could easily be viewed “anywhere in Summerlin.”

Resort officials announced in a statement Thursday night that the show had been canceled “out of an abundance of caution and concern” after the vendor it hired to put on the aerial display did not file the appropriate paperwork with the Clark County Fire Department.

The Fire Department could not be reached for comment Friday.

A fireworks show at another Stations Casinos property, Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, went off as planned Thursday night.

“These must-see shows are produced by award winning Fireworks by Grucci of New York, one of the world’s premiere fireworks companies,” Station Casinos said in a blog promoting the two events. “They annually produce nationwide 4th of July fireworks events. They produced many of the past hotel-casino opening celebrations enjoyed by multiple generations of guests of Station Casinos.”

Requests for comment from the Grucci family were not immediately returned Friday.

Fireworks by Grucci has produced Fourth of July displays for Station Casinos for more than 12 years.

The Grucci family has been in the fireworks business for more than 100 years, Mike Sullivan, chief pyrotechnician, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal ahead of last year’s Fourth of July celebrations.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that “Phantom Fireworks” and “Fireworks by Grucci” had generously donated to “the biggest fireworks Washington D.C. has ever seen.”

