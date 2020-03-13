Rescue teams conclude search of Las Vegas flood channel

Clark County firefighters searched the Flamingo wash area Friday morning for possible victims of flash flooding but found no one.

Motorists drive past the Flamingo Wash on Cambridge Street near Flamingo Road on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County firefighters resumed a search Friday morning of the Flamingo Wash area in Las Vegas to ascertain if anyone remained missing after Thursday night's record rainfall and localized flash flooding. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A vehicle passes through a flooded section of Eastern Avenue after heavy rain on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. Rain should clear out of the Las Vegas Valley by noon Friday, March 13, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend should be mostly dry. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Cars pass through the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue after heavy rain on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A homeless tent is seen near the Flamingo Wash on Cambridge Street near Flamingo Road on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County firefighters resumed a search Friday morning of the Flamingo Wash area in Las Vegas to ascertain if anyone remained missing after Thursday night's record rainfall and localized flash flooding. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A homeless tent is seen near the Flamingo Wash on Cambridge Street near Flamingo Road on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County firefighters resumed a search Friday morning of the Flamingo Wash area in Las Vegas to ascertain if anyone remained missing after Thursday night's record rainfall and localized flash flooding. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A homeless man, who declined to give his name, sorts his belongings outside his tent near the Flamingo Wash on Cambridge Street near Flamingo Road on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County firefighters resumed a search Friday morning of the Flamingo Wash area in Las Vegas to ascertain if anyone remained missing after Thursday night's record rainfall and localized flash flooding. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A homeless man, who declined to give his name, stands outside his tent near the Flamingo Wash on Cambridge Street near Flamingo Road on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County firefighters resumed a search Friday morning of the Flamingo Wash area in Las Vegas to ascertain if anyone remained missing after Thursday night's record rainfall and localized flash flooding. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Vegas Valley Drive Wash near Nellis Boulevard is seen Friday, March 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. Clark County firefighters resumed a search Friday morning of the Flamingo and Vegas Valley Drive Wash area to ascertain if anyone remained missing after Thursday night's record rainfall and localized flash flooding. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Fire Department said on Thursday night it rescued two people from floodwaters in the wash after a record rainfall in the Las Vegas Valley. Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said, however, that authorities received five reports of people who might be in distress in the wash area, so firefighters went back to the wash Friday morning to see if they could find evidence of other victims.

By Friday afternoon, the department said it found nothing of significance.

“As one last follow-up, CCFD crews searched up and down the banks of the Flamingo Wash from Paradise to Vegas Valley this morning,” said Thomas Touchstone, deputy chief of operations at the Fire Department. “We were unable to locate any obvious victims. CCFD searches have been suspended until such time as there is more information as to a particular location of a suspected victim is identified.”

A flood advisory watch for the Las Vegas Valley expired early Friday. McCarran International Airport set a record for March 12 with 0.77 inches through 9 p.m. Thursday when the rainfall stopped. The previous record for the day was 0.24 inches in 1973. The most rain in the valley fell at North Las Vegas Airport, which recorded 1.64 inches through 4 a.m. Friday. It received 0.84 inches until midnight Thursday and then 0.80 inches from midnight until 4 a.m.

