Rescue teams resume search of Las Vegas flood channel

A vehicle passes through a flooded section of Eastern Avenue after heavy rain on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. Rain should clear out of the Las Vegas Valley by noon Friday, March 13, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend should be mostly dry. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Cars pass through the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue after heavy rain on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Clark County firefighters resumed a search Friday morning of the Flamingo Wash area in Las Vegas to ascertain if anyone remained missing after Thursday night’s record rainfall and localized flash flooding.

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wiercinski said authorities received five reports of people who could be in distress in the wash area Thursday night between Paradise Road and Vegas Valley Drive because of fast-moving flood waters. Firefighters responded and rescued two people in what were described as swift water rescues.

Wiercinski said it was not clear yet whether all the calls received were about the two individuals rescued or if there are others missing.

“Our crews are still in the lower Flamingo Wash area looking through those areas,” Wiercinski said.

A flood advisory watch for the Las Vegas Valley expired early Friday.

McCarran International Airport set a record for March 12 with 0.77 inches through 9 p.m. Thursday when the rainfall stopped. The previous record was 0.24 inches in 1973.

The most rain in the valley fell at North Las Vegas Airport, which recorded 1.64 inches through 4 a.m. Friday. It received 0.84 inches until midnight Thursday and then 0.80 inches from midnight until 4 a.m.

