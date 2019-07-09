Resident leaps out window, dog dies in Las Vegas house fire

Firefighters were called to a one-story house on 15th Street just before 8 a.m. after a resident was forced to jump out a bathroom window when the house filled with smoke.

A fire engulfed a house in smoke Tuesday morning on 15th Street near East Charleston Boulevard, forcing a resident to leap out a window and killing a dog, officials said. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A fire engulfed a house in smoke Tuesday morning near East Charleston Boulevard, forcing a resident to leap out a window and killing a dog, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a one-story house on 15th Street just before 8 a.m. after a resident was forced to jump out a window in the bathroom when the house filled with smoke, the Las Vegas Fire department said on Twitter.

The resident was uninjured, but one dog perished in the fire, firefighters said.

Firefighters were still searching for hot spots around 8:30 a.m. to ensure the fire didn’t spark back up.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.