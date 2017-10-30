Residents, dogs displaced after fire in Las Vegas apartment building

Ten people and five dogs were displaced Monday morning after a fire at a central Las Vegas apartment building.

The fire was called in just before 6 a.m. at 2605 E. Cedar Ave., near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a single-story apartment building with four units. Szymanski said the fire started in the laundry room of the building and did not spread to the other units.

No one was injured, but the American Red Cross will assist the 10 people and five dogs displaced due to smoke damage and no power in the building, Szymanski said.

The cause of the blaze was undetermined as of Monday morning. The Fire Department estimated $20,000 in damages to the building.

