Roads reopened in downtown Las Vegas after police activity

Casino Center Boulevard and Lewis Avenue had been closed while officers tried to convince a man to come down from the top floor of a parking garage.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Roads have reopened after police activity in downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday afternoon.

Officers went to the 300 block of Casino Center Boulevard, near Lewis Avenue, and were trying to convince a man to come down from the top floor of a parking garage, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. Officers took him into custody at 2:12 p.m., she later said.

Traffic was temporarily shut down on Casino Center and Lewis, Meltzer said. The roads are now open.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.

300 block of Casino Center Boulevard, las vegas, nv