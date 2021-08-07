RTC announces expanded transit services in Las Vegas Valley

Southern Nevada government and sports leaders gathered at Las Vegas Ballpark to discuss plans for improved transit services throughout the valley.

Southern Nevada government and sports leaders gathered at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday morning to discuss expansions for improved transit services throughout the valley.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.

Gov. Steve Sisolak

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

Don Logan, president and chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Aviators

Justin Jones, RTC vice-chair and Clark County commissioner

Dan Ventrelle, Las Vegas Raiders president

Mayor Carolyn Goodman

Brian Killingsworth, chief marketing officer for the Vegas Golden Knights

Reps. Dina Titus and Susie Lee, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Henderson Mayor Debra March, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, Raiders interim President Dan Ventrelle, Golden Knights Senior Vice President Jim Frevola and Aviators President Don Logan all spoke at the event.

March, who also serves as chairwoman of the Regional Transportation Commission, said that despite the setbacks brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission provided more than 56 million transit trips in the Las Vegas Valley last year.

“For so many in our community, transit is the lifeline to work, to food, to medical and to family,” March said. “But the challenges of this last year and a half, and the consistent need for transportation, drove home even more the essential nature of public transportation. So today we’re thrilled to celebrate the services that we’re bringing back and adding to our community thanks to federal stimulus funding.”

The list of transit enhancements announced Saturday includes the introduction of RTC-OnDemand, described as “a pilot microtransit service in the southwest and west Henderson”; a “Transit Lab” to provide faster and more regular service to busy stops along Charleston Boulevard; and weekend services in underserved areas. The changes take effect Sunday.

Titus and Lee said they knew Southern Nevada would be largely affected by the pandemic, so they spent the past year and a half advocating for funding to help restore essential services in the community like public transportation.

“Public transportation was extended to 185,000 additional residents here in Southern Nevada,” Titus said. “That includes 21,000 residents currently living at the poverty level, 18,000 seniors and 13,000 residents with disabilities. … Those are the people who really need those services.”

In addition to the everyday transit services, the RTC announced new partnerships with the Las Vegas sports teams to provide transportation to and from venues around town. For example, this season the Raiders and RTC will offer $4 round-trip tickets to games from five locations around the valley.

Goodman said she sees the upgraded transit initiative as a great opportunity to keep the Las Vegas community safe and connected as it works to recover from the pandemic.

“No matter what, life is good in Las Vegas,” Goodman said. “And life will continue to be good in Las Vegas.”

A list of service changes and more information can be found at rtcsnv.com/servicechange2021.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.