RTC announces expanded transit services in Las Vegas Valley
Southern Nevada government and sports leaders gathered at Las Vegas Ballpark to discuss plans for improved transit services throughout the valley.
Southern Nevada government and sports leaders gathered at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday morning to discuss plans for improved transit services throughout the valley.
Reps. Dina Titus and Susie Lee, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Henderson Mayor Debra March, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, Raiders interim President Dan Ventrelle, Golden Knights Senior Vice President Jim Frevola and Aviators President Don Logan all spoke at the event.
March, who also serves as chairwoman of the Regional Transportation Commission, said that despite the setbacks brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission provided more than 56 million transit trips in the Las Vegas Valley last year.
“For so many in our community, transit is the lifeline to work, to food, to medical and to family,” March said. “But the challenges of this last year and a half, and the consistent need for transportation, drove home even more the essential nature of public transportation. So today we’re thrilled to celebrate the services that we’re bringing back and adding to our community thanks to federal stimulus funding.”
The list of transit enhancements announced Saturday includes the introduction of RTC-OnDemand, described as “a pilot microtransit service in the southwest and west Henderson”; a “Transit Lab” to provide faster and more regular service to busy stops along Charleston Boulevard; and weekend services in underserved areas. The changes take effect Sunday.
Titus and Lee said they knew Southern Nevada would be largely affected by the pandemic, so they spent the past year and a half advocating for funding to help restore essential services in the community like public transportation.
“Public transportation was extended to 185,000 additional residents here in Southern Nevada,” Titus said. “That includes 21,000 residents currently living at the poverty level, 18,000 seniors and 13,000 residents with disabilities. … Those are the people who really need those services.”
In addition to the everyday transit services, the RTC announced new partnerships with the Las Vegas sports teams to provide transportation to and from venues around town. For example, this season the Raiders and RTC will offer $4 round-trip tickets to games from five locations around the valley.
Goodman said she sees the upgraded transit initiative as a great opportunity to keep the Las Vegas community safe and connected as it works to recover from the pandemic.
“No matter what, life is good in Las Vegas,” Goodman said. “And life will continue to be good in Las Vegas.”
A list of service changes and more information can be found at rtcsnv.com/servicechange2021.
Regional Transportation Commission changes announced:
New routes
— Route 220 (Ann/Tropical) east-west across the northern end of the service area, and ending near Interstate 15 and Speedway Boulevard.
— Route 221 (Cactus/Horizon Ridge/Boulder City) serving Cactus Avenue and Mountain’s Edge area, and continuing to Nevada State College and Boulder City. Replaces Route 402.
— Microtransit Zone (Southwest/west Henderson) on-demand zone to serve remaining transit gaps.
Route adjustments
— Route 101 (Rainbow) extended south to Blue Diamond Road.
— Route 102 (Jones) extended south to Wigwam Avenue.
— Route 103 (Decatur) extended south to Blue Diamond Road and north to Grand Teton Drive, with loop to Jones Boulevard.
— Route 105 (Martin Luther King) maximization of two-way service.
— Route 119 (Simmons/Koval) modified route between Sahara Avenue and Spring Mountain Road, using Sammy Davis Jr. Drive instead of I-15.
— Route 120 (Fort Apache) extended south to Blue Diamond Road.
— Route 121 (Durango) extended south to Blue Diamond Road.
— Route 122 (S. Maryland Pkwy./west Henderson) adjusted to continue serving west Henderson area, including St. Rose Parkway, M Resort area and Raiders Way.
— Centennial Express (CX) extended northwest to Skye Canyon.
— Downtown & Veterans Medical Center Express (DVX) maximized more convenient two-way service.
Frequency and service increases
— Route 119 (Simmons/Koval) Saturday afternoon and late morning frequency increased from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes.
— Route 203 (Spring Mountain/Desert Inn/Lamb) Saturday morning frequency increased from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes, weekday frequency increased by one additional trip.
— Route 207 (Alta/Stewart) weekend services restored.
— Route 209 (Vegas/Owens) weekend services restored.
— Route 210 (Lake Mead) Saturday daytime frequency increased from 30 minutes to 20 minutes during morning hours, every 25 minutes during afternoon hours.