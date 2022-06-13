RTC bus driver injured in east Las Vegas crash

A RTC bus driver was hospitalized early Monday due to a crash in east Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Regional Transportation Comission bus driver was hospitalized early Monday due to a crash in east Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the crash occurred on Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road at approximately 5:18 a.m. A RTC bus was severely damaged at the front end of the bus. A second vehicle involved also had severe damage to the front of the vehicle.

“The driver of the bus and other vehicle transported to the hospital with non-critical injuries,” Gordon wrote in a text. “Impairment is not suspected at this time.”

Two lanes of Lamb were expected to be closed throughout the morning as police investigated.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.