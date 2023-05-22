84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Running red light leads to fatal crash, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2023 - 7:43 am
 
Updated May 23, 2023 - 9:06 am

A man was killed Sunday after crashing a minivan into a truck in southeast Las Vegas.

Witnesses told police a 2004 Honda Odyssey drove through a red light around 6:15 p.m. at East Russell Road and Boulder Highway, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Odyssey crash into a 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty driving through a green light, and the Honda’s driver died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the minivan driver as Stephen Redmond, 68, of Henderson.

A 30-year-old Henderson man driving the truck was not suspected of impairment.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
2
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
3
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
4
Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains
Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains
5
Brightline striving to be on track for ’28 L.A. Olympic Games
Brightline striving to be on track for ’28 L.A. Olympic Games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman dies almost 2 months after crash, police say
Woman dies almost 2 months after crash, police say
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
Motorcyclist dies in Blue Diamond Road crash
Man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say
Man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say
Man dies in rollover crash on I-15
Man dies in rollover crash on I-15
Pedestrian dies in crash outside Sunrise Hospital
Pedestrian dies in crash outside Sunrise Hospital
Motorcyclist killed in crash south of the Strip
Motorcyclist killed in crash south of the Strip