Running red light leads to fatal crash, police say

A man was killed Sunday after a minivan crashed into a truck near Sam Boyd Stadium, according to police.

Witnesses told police a 2004 Honda Odyssey drove through a red light around 6:15 p.m. at East Russell Road and Boulder Highway, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Odyssey crash into a 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty driving through a green light, and the Honda’s driver died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the minivan driver as Stephen Redmond, 68, of Henderson.

A 30-year-old Henderson man driving the truck was not suspected of impairment.

