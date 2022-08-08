School bus fire prompts partial closure of 215 Beltway; no one injured

A Clark County School District bus caught on fire on the first day of school Monday, prompting a partial closure of the 215 Beltway in the western Las Vegas Valley.

A Clark County School District bus was westbound on the 215 Beltway just west of Hualapai Avenue when it caught on fire because of mechanical issues Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. No injuries were reported. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A Clark County School District bus was westbound on the 215 Beltway just west of Hualapai Avenue when it caught on fire because of mechanical issues Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. No injuries were reported. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A Clark County School District bus caught on fire on the first day of school Monday, prompting a partial closure of the 215 Beltway in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said the bus caught on fire on the shoulder of the highway at 12:30 p.m. near Hualapai Avenue. Only the bus driver was on board, and no one was injured.

“The bus was also safely pulled to the right shoulder, before catching fire,” Wellman tweeted. “The fuel then leaked onto the roadway.”

The bus was badly damaged by flames before firefighters put out the blaze. The westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Hualapai as of 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.