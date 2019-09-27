School bus hits 2 children in crosswalk in central Las Vegas

A Clark County school bus struck two children in a crosswalk on Friday, seriously injuring one.

A Clark County school bus hit two children in a crosswalk about 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at South Eastern Avenue and East Oquendo Road, Las Vegas police said. (RTC Cameras)

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Oquendo Road, Las Vegas police said.

Both children were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center — one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries. Police said there were no students on the bus.

The bus driver passed field sobriety tests and did not appear to be injured, police said.

Traffic was shut down on southbound Eastern at Oquendo at midmorning as officers investigated. Clark County School District police also were on scene.

