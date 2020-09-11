Seedlings from 9/11 Survivor Tree ‘doing very well’ in Las Vegas

A pair of seedlings from the 9/11 Survivor Tree in New York City are growing stronger in Las Vegas, but they have not yet received permanent homes.

Seedlings from the Survivor Tree Seedling Program, a year after being received at the city of Las Vegas tree nursery. They have grown but are still too small to be planted. (Steven Glimp/city of Las Vegas)

The 9/11 Survivor Tree on April 17, 2016, at the Sept. 11 memorial in New York City. (Carri Geer Thevenot/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two ornamental pear seedlings have grown stronger in the past year, but they have not yet received permanent homes in Las Vegas.

Last year, Las Vegas was selected as a recipient of the seedlings from the Survivor Tree Seedling Program as a symbol of hope after the mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 1, 2017.

The Survivor Tree was recovered from Ground Zero with broken roots and branches after the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City. The tree was rehabilitated and replanted at the Sept. 11 memorial in 2010, according to the organization’s website. The program launched in 2013 with the harvested seedlings from the tree to share the message of solidarity.

According to city of Las Vegas officials, the program sent a pair of seedlings in case one was damaged in transport.

In the past year, the seedlings have grown but are still too small to be planted. They are housed in the city’s tree nursery, where Steven Glimp, park maintenance manager for the city of Las Vegas, cares for them.

“The trees are doing very well and we look forward to their continued growth so that we can plant them next year,” Glimp said in a statement provided by a city spokesman. “The city of Las Vegas is honored to be a recipient of these trees.”

City officials have not decided where the trees will be planted. Options include the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden or the Las Vegas Fire Department Station 5, which hosts a 9/11 remembrance ceremony each year and has a piece of World Trade Center steel on display.

Each year, three cities or countries that have experienced tragedy are chosen to receive a seedling of hope. The 2020 recipients will be announced on Sept. 12.

In 2019, Pittsburgh and Greece also were given seedlings.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.