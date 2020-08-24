California woman declared 59th victim of 2017 massacre in Las Vegas

The 57-year-old woman was left quadriplegic from a bullet that lodged in her spine during the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Kimberly Gervais of California, who was wounded in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, died Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)

An undated photo of Kimberly Gervais with her oldest daughter, Amber Manka. Gervais, 57, has officially become the 59th victim of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Amber Manka)

Kim Gervais, left, with her oldest daughter, Amber Manka, during Amber’s wedding day in May 2015. Gervais died Nov. 15, 2019, in California, more than two years after she was paralyzed during the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Amber Manka)

Kimberly Gervais, who has officially become the 59th victim of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, was laid to rest in July in her hometown of Kansas City. (Amber Manka)

SAN BERNARDINO, California — A Southern California woman has officially become the 59th victim of the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre in Las Vegas, nearly three years after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

On Friday, a San Bernardino County medical examiner attributed the Nov. 15 death of Kimberly Gervais, 57, to complications of the spinal injuries she suffered in the shooting, according to Mike Sutcliffe, a supervising deputy coroner investigator for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The ruling comes more than nine months after her death at the Redlands Community Hospital in Southern California.

“In a general sense, when we’re looking at remote gunshot wound cases, there are typically other intervening medical problems that can complicate the actual cause of death,” Sutcliffe said Monday in an interview at his office with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So even though there were a bunch of other injuries and conditions, none of those things would have occurred if not for the original injury.”

Gervais was left quadriplegic from a bullet that lodged in her C7 vertebra during the mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. Shrapnel had scattered from shoulder to shoulder, and for the next two years Gervais was in and out of hospitals and treatment centers, according to Amber Manka, her oldest daughter.

Fifty-eight people were initially killed and hundreds more were injured in the shooting, which unfolded on the final night of Route 91, a three-day country music festival on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Neither the Metropolitan Police Department nor the FBI could determine a motive for the shooting. The gunman killed himself.

The last of the victims was pronounced dead on Oct. 3, 2017, and the official death toll has not been raised since then by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment, but at the time of Gervais’ death, the department said any changes to the death toll would be dependent on the woman’s official cause and manner of death.

Sutcliffe said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reached out to Metro on Friday afternoon but had not heard from Las Vegas police as of late Monday morning.

“I feel like I can finally take a deep breath,” said Manka, who was unaware that a ruling had been made in her mother’s case until a Review-Journal reporter called her on Monday.

In an exclusive interview a day earlier in Corona, California, Manka said not knowing for more than nine months whether her mother would be considered the 59th victim had been isolating in some ways.

“Of course I want her to be remembered,” Manka said Sunday as the shooting’s third anniversary approached. “But I’m very cautious of not wanting to harm the other 58 families in some way if they feel a certain way about it.”

Gervais was laid to rest last month in her hometown of Kansas City. She was buried next to her grandmother.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.