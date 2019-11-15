Seen in 702: Everybody knows that the bird is a word

You might be surprised to find out that things are actually “Seen in the 702” by others.

A pigeon adorns a vehicle's rear-view mirror Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at a Rebel Gas off of South Hualapai Way and West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Dennis Rudner/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Tuesday, for example, longtime pal and RJ compadre Dennis Rudner noticed this gem at a western Las Vegas Valley gas station: a live pigeon as a car ornament.

“Some people hang dice, others have hula girls but I bet you’ve never seen this before,” was his Facebook description.

He was showing others a photo of the discovery in the newsroom and then motioned for the author to come see it. I was aware of his recent story about elephant dung-infused gin, hence my apprehension.

Breaking down, I went over, saw the photo and said, “Cool.” Dennis was not amused.

Others in the newsroom were more clever in their reactions.

From Damon Seiters: “It’s the 21st century GPS: Global Pigeoning System.”

From Mike Brunker: “Is it in a ‘COOOO-pe?’”

(We might not let Mike play this anymore.)

I don’t know if the pigeon was strapped in in a harmful way, but, like dogs in the summertime, you shouldn’t leave your pigeon unattended.

On the other hand, if this is an extraordinary taxidermy job, then feel free to insert any line from the Dead Parrot Sketch.

