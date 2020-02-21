Seen in 702: There used to be more of those hanging around

Andrew Yang had spunk. We know where that gets some people.

A campaign sign for former presidential candidate Andrew Yang now resides on a pedestrian walkway in Las Vegas. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andrew Yang had spunk. We know where that gets some people.

So instead of traveling across the Silver State this week to get some support for Saturday’s caucus, the businessman Yang — along with Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet — dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Feb. 11 as results from the New Hampshire primary were still being tabulated.

Yang’s sign goes from tool used to show support to future recycled material after whoever cleans the walkways over the highways arrives.

Interestingly, Yang’s departure didn’t stop one fan from showing support outside Wednesday’s debate at Paris Las Vegas.

Michael Kim is in front of Paris with this 4-foot Andrew Yang sign. Shortly after I took this photo and chatted with him, he put on a Yang mask. Kim said he was devastated when Yang suspended his campaign, but still wanted to show up to advocate for Yang’s ideas. pic.twitter.com/CwsFNmH9U8 — Alexis Egeland (@alexis_egeland) February 20, 2020

Six of the eight candidates on the Democrats’ side made it to the stage: Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former Vice President Joe Biden; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

(Side note: We applaud RJ reporter Alexis Egeland’s “When in Rome” moment.)

Welcome to Las Vegas, where I’m updating my story from the nearest available seat: a slot machine. pic.twitter.com/AR06TthuY4 — Alexis Egeland (@alexis_egeland) February 20, 2020

Although she did not qualify for the stage, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard had one fan show up.

Showgirls work well for former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, so Biden supporters should be happy.

Lest we forget, President Trump is conducting a rally Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. These two were already camped outside the hall Thursday to get the seats they want.

Only 255 days until Election Day.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.