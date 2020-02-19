RJ will have live coverage of Nevada caucuses on Saturday

Bookmark this page and join us Saturday as reviewjournal.com provides live coverage from caucus sites across the Las Vegas Valley and beyond.

The Nevada Democratic Party will hold its caucuses on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Democratic Caucuses start at noon on Saturday. Caucus locations open at 10 a.m.

Bookmark this page and join us Saturday as reviewjournal.com provides live coverage from caucus sites across the Las Vegas Valley and beyond. Over 20 reporters, photographers and videographers will be reporting live from caucus locations throughout the state to bring you the latest as Nevada Democrats gather to choose their presidential nominee.

In the meantime:

— Here’s everything you need to know about how to caucus in Nevada.

— Get to know the Democratic candidates with our Nevada Caucuses Voter Guide.

— Visit our election page for full coverage of the 2020 election.