Semitrailer crash in east Las Vegas leaves 1 dead

A crash involving a semitrailer in the far east Las Vegas Valley left one man dead Wednesday morning, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened about 8:35 a.m. Wednesday near Pabco Road and Lake Mead Boulevard, about six miles east of Hollywood Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Investigators believe the crash happened when a man driving a 2016 Honda Civic westbound on Pabco Road crossed a double yellow line while “negotiating a curve in the roadway,” coming into the path of a semitrailer traveling east on Lake Mead Boulevard.

The Honda driver died at the scene, police said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The 36-year-old man who was driving the semitrailer did not show signs of impairment and remained at the scene of the crash, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Honda driver’s death marked the 31st traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year, police said.

Further information was not immediately released.

