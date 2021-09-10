‘She liked everybody,’ says sister of Las Vegas teacher killed on 9/11

Schoolteacher Barbara Edwards died 20 years ago on 9/11. She was the only full-time Las Vegas resident killed in the terrorist attacks.

Members of the Palo Verde High School Air Force JROTC are reflected in a portrait of teacher Barbara Edwards as they honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks at a flag rededication ceremony at the Barbara Edwards Memorial on campus in Las Vegas on Sept. 9, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Retired teacher Gail Fahy holds the flag that was lowered and removed during the annual rededication ceremony remembering victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the life of her close friend and fellow teacher Barbara Edwards, at the memorial in Edwards' memory at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Sept. 11, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde High School students in the Air Force JROTC stand in memory of the school's foreign language teacher Barbara Edwards who was a casualty on 9/11, during the annual rededication ceremony in remembrance of the victims at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cathy Navin holds a photo of teacher Barbara Edwards during the annual rededication ceremony remembering victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the life of Edwards, at the memorial in her memory at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Sept. 11, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Retired teacher Gail Fahy talks about her close friend and fellow teacher Barbara Edwards, who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the memorial in Edwards' memory at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foreign languages teacher Barbara Edwards is honored at Palo Verde High School's Air Force JROTC's annual rededication ceremony in remembrance of the victims, including Edwards, at the school in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde teacher Barbara Edwards, seen at the Sept. 11 memorial in New York City in 2016. (Carri Geer Thevenot/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An inscription of Palo Verde teacher Barbara Edwards is seen at the Sept. 11 memorial in New York City in 2016. (Carri Geer Thevenot/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jane Gollan wants people to remember her sister, Las Vegas resident Barbara Edwards, as a devoted mom and teacher who was committed to helping her students succeed at Palo Verde High School.

“She cared about her students,” Gollan said. “She liked everybody. She was all about liking people and having fun. An extreme extrovert.”

Edwards, 58, died 20 years ago on 9/11. She was the only full-time Las Vegas resident killed in the terrorist attacks.

The mother of three was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77, which hijackers crashed into the Pentagon, killing all 64 people on board.

She taught English and French at Palo Verde High School in Summerlin. The school has scheduled a ceremony Friday morning to honor Edwards and her memory.

Gollan, of Yuma, Arizona, reflected on her sister’s life during a recent phone interview. She and her sister were born in Germany, and the family moved to Michigan when Barbara was 10.

It was in Michigan where Barbara graduated from high school, then college, and married and had three children. After a divorce, she became a teacher in Indianapolis, then received a suggestion from her close friends, part-time Las Vegas residents Darlene “Dee” and Wilson “Bud” Flagg, to take a teaching job in Las Vegas.

Gollan said her sister took special pride in teaching at Palo Verde. She had a close connection to all of her students.

In the weeks prior to her death, Edwards had suffered a broken arm in a car crash and was off from work. She used the time to attend a September wedding in Connecticut. She also traveled to New Jersey to visit one of her sons, then traveled to Virginia to spend some time with the Flaggs. The Flaggs also died on American Flight 77 with Edwards.

Gollan said she was notified of her sister’s death by their stepfather. Gollan, in turn, notified her sister’s three sons. She said the loss has been life-changing for all who knew and loved Edwards.

“She had funerals in England and Indianapolis and Las Vegas and Grand Rapids (Michigan), because she had so many friends,” Gollan said.

She said she misses her sister.

“When I hear people being mad at their sister, I tell them ‘Well, you are lucky you have got one, you know? You should make up with her,’” Gollan said.

As the nation pays tribute to the 2,977 lost in the terrorist attacks on the two-decade anniversary, she wants people to remember her sister and all the others lost.

“A lot of people have told me, ‘Because of you, this makes (9/11) more personal, because you lost somebody,” Gollan said. Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.